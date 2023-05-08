Several arrested during chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland (VIDEOS)

Several guests were arrested in what proved to be quite the chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.

Masses awaited the park’s first weekend day of the season on Saturday, excitedly pouring into Wonderland for a chance to check out the latest rides and established favourites; however, it didn’t take long for things to get out of hand.

One TikTok user posted a roundup of the chaos. Masses lined up at the gate, and once the crushed crowds made it through, it was a mad dash to secure a spot in line to ride the park’s flagship coaster, Behemoth.

The chaotic compilation also shows a confrontation in front of a Starbucks just outside of the park, arguments and fights inside the park, and what appears to be a guest being escorted out of Wonderland by police.

It appears that was not the only arrest at Wonderland over the weekend, as another TikTok clip shows a different suspect being escorted out of the park by police.

And another.

Other clips show even more chaos and police interactions outside of the park, as well as security incidents on Wonderland property.

Wonderland’s director of communications, Grace Peacock, confirmed to blogTO that “on Saturday, May, 6, a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behaviour and altercations.”

Peacock says that “Park security and on-site York Region Police officers responded quickly and appropriately, and several arrests were made.”

She advises visitors that the park has “zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour, as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

“Unruly behaviour has no place at Canada’s Wonderland. We have enhanced our security and police presence, we are continually reviewing protocols and will take necessary action in order to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for our guests,” added Peacock.