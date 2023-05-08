Several arrested during chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland (VIDEOS)

Several guests were arrested in what proved to be quite the chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
Masses awaited the park’s first weekend day of the season on Saturday, excitedly pouring into Wonderland for a chance to check out the latest rides and established favourites; however, it didn’t take long for things to get out of hand.
One TikTok user posted a roundup of the chaos. Masses lined up at the gate, and once the crushed crowds made it through, it was a mad dash to secure a spot in line to ride the park’s flagship coaster, Behemoth.
The chaotic compilation also shows a confrontation in front of a Starbucks just outside of the park, arguments and fights inside the park, and what appears to be a guest being escorted out of Wonderland by police.
@rxchmond_ Tdy was crazy 😭 #wonderland #fyp #friends #blowthisup #viral ♬ Is Ya Ready – Kay Flock
It appears that was not the only arrest at Wonderland over the weekend, as another TikTok clip shows a different suspect being escorted out of the park by police.
@sereen_khalifa there was like 7 fights too #fyp #wonderland #vaughan #bangout ♬ U are my high Future and Dj Snake – 🫶🏽
And another.
@suryak325 Please remember to be respectful and follow the rules!! #themepark #amusementpark #rollercoaster #BreakYourAlgorithm #4u #canadaswonderland #torontotiktok #torontolife ♬ Frolic (Theme from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” TV Show) – Luciano Michelini
Other clips show even more chaos and police interactions outside of the park, as well as security incidents on Wonderland property.
@admire_isaiah #fyp #fypシ #toronto #viral #🇨🇦 ♬ The Way Life Goes Slowed – Abyss Sounds
Wonderland’s director of communications, Grace Peacock, confirmed to blogTO that “on Saturday, May, 6, a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behaviour and altercations.”
Peacock says that “Park security and on-site York Region Police officers responded quickly and appropriately, and several arrests were made.”
She advises visitors that the park has “zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour, as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”
“Unruly behaviour has no place at Canada’s Wonderland. We have enhanced our security and police presence, we are continually reviewing protocols and will take necessary action in order to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for our guests,” added Peacock.