Toronto is getting one last blast of summer weather this week

Despite the official autumnal equinox happening this week, it doesn’t look like summer-like temperatures in Toronto are ceasing anytime soon.

According to a new report from The Weather Network, a significant temperature swing is forecasted to occur across most of Ontario this week.

While the beginning of the week will be seasonally chilly, a pattern flip across the region is expected to send temperatures into the double-digits just in time for the official start of fall.

“A stout ridge of high pressure looks to build over the eastern half of Canada toward the end of the week, potentially sending temperatures soaring double-digits above seasonal for this time of year,” the report reads.

Ridges foster sinking air, which warms up as it falls toward the ground, meaning temperatures will get “quite toasty” for the majority of the province.

You might also like: Ontario to get early blast of cold weather according to Fall 2023 forecast

Canada could see mixed bag of winter weather with growing El Niño

A "winter whiteout" is headed Canada's way, according to weather forecast

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s in southwestern Ontario, and low-to-mid 20s for the GTA. There is also a potential that temperatures could surpass this in some areas if the winds do shift.

By Friday, some areas in southern Ontario might see highs around the 30-degree mark and daytime highs are forecasted to be above seasonal for this time of the year.

“As we head into the weekend, milder air and dry conditions will continue to persist,” The Weather Network report reads.

Following a relatively summery September, Canadians can expect a “fickle fall” as the season starts off chilly before milder temperatures lead us into the winter, according to The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist, Chris Scott.

Ontario is expected to see a harsh push of cold air in October, with more moderate temperatures taking over as we head into winter. The province is also forecasted to see less precipitation than normal this fall, although there is an increased risk for wind storms.

“This narrative of this fall is that we’ll see this cold push in the middle of the season and then moderating towards the end,” Scott explained in an interview with the Canadian Press.