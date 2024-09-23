Scottie Barnes' ex-girlfriend throws shade at Raptors star

Raptors star Scottie Barnes’ ex-girlfriend has opened up after news that the 22-year-old former Rookie of the Year is having a baby with a 33-year-old woman.

Barnes was at the centre of a firestorm of speculation last week after screenshots of an Instagram post from user Alyssa Rae Holmes suggested that the woman was having a baby with the NBA star, eleven years her junior.

Sleuthing fans collected overwhelming evidence, all but confirming that Barnes and Holmes are expecting a child together.

Scottie Barnes is having a baby 👶‼️ pic.twitter.com/kCS7x3KftE — Dan Gee (@DanCanTweet) September 17, 2024

While some fans are happy for the apparent couple, Barnes’ former high-school sweetheart, Nari, took to social media to share her opinion on her ex’s new relationship.

“Let’s play a little game. Put a finger down if you were dating your high school sweetheart for almost six years; you’re holding it down for him while he’s trying to make it to the NBA. He makes it to the NBA, so you move to another country to be there with him to support him, all while studying for your Master’s,” she posted in a TikTok video.

“One day, out of the blue, he breaks up with you, then months later he gets a white girl pregnant.”

Scottie Barnes ex on him getting a 33 year old white girl pregnant 😭 pic.twitter.com/J6KOVWCGcV — 🩸 ً (@NbaK824) September 22, 2024

Despite an overwhelmingly negative reaction from online commenters about the breakup and subsequent baby news, Barnes, for what it’s worth, seems to be quite happy in his new relationship and has even been seen out enjoying a beach day with his new partner’s dogs.