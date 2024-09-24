New behind-the-scenes pics released of Scotiabank Arena "facelift"

Scotiabank Arena might be 25 years old, but it’s showing us that it’s never too late to do a little bit of work on yourself.

On Monday, the iconic Toronto sporting and entertainment venue released new photos on social media of the behind-the-scenes work being put into the building.

While the photos showcase more things that you probably wouldn’t ever see at the arena — internal piping, uncovered ceilings, and unfinished areas — it is a cool look into the largest undertaking the venue has seen since it finished construction in 1999.

The venue transformation is branded as a “venue reimagination,” taking place over a three-year span that includes upgrades throughout the concourse and the introduction of new premium clubs.

While the Rogers Centre renovation just down the street was a major undertaking that drastically reframed the entire venue, Scotiabank Arena’s transformation is being seen as more of a facelift: an upgraded speaker and lighting system, a few new options for food and drink on the concourse, and reworked internal and external entrances and gates.

Beginning in May following the conclusion of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors’ seasons, the upgrades have taken place throughout the summer and are set to be ready for the beginning of the NHL and NBA regular seasons.

“Team presidents gave their perspective in terms of what’s important to them and their teams and in the business of their teams, as did the executive leadership team responsible for all aspects of delivering on MLSE’s ambitions. [There was] lots of input across the senior level of the organization but also across each of the departments that ultimately has to use these spaces and operate in these spaces,” Nick Eaves, MLSE chief venues & operations officer, said back in May.

The Leafs play their first game of the regular season in the new-look arena on October 12, while the Raptors play 11 days later on October 23.