Scotiabank Arena reveals transformative $350 million renovation

Scotiabank Arena has revealed details of a multimillion-dollar face-lift ahead of the venue’s 25th anniversary.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) teased the public with the announcement of a $350 million transformation last week, and shared images and information about the sweeping, multi-phased renovation project on Tuesday.

The Scotiabank Arena Venue Reimagination project represents the largest changes for the facility since its opening as the Air Canada Centre in February 1999.

Renovations will see significant changes carried out in all areas of the venue, including concourses, suites, premium clubs, retail spaces, and food and beverage offerings, promising to incorporate “state-of-the-art technological innovations” designed to further enhance the fan experience at The Vault.

The first phase of work was already quietly completed over the summer, remodelling the premium spaces on the venue’s 200-level Mastercard Executive Suites and adding new tech features in concourses to improve the concessions experience.

However, these changes represent just the beginning of the multi-phased, multi-year transformation at 40 Bay Street.

Following the (hopefully not depressing) conclusion of the 2023-24 Leafs and Raptors seasons, the venue will launch into the next phase of renovations.

“From concourse innovations, to premium space design, to the storied art on our walls, it was crucial to us to ensure this Scotiabank Arena Venue Reimagination featured improvements that all fans can benefit from,” said Nick Eaves, chief venues & operations officer at MLSE.

“Beginning with the momentum from the renovations made this past summer, we look forward to unveiling to fans the best-in-class design, technology and overall atmosphere enhancements over the course of this multi-phased project that take our fans’ sports and entertainment experience to even greater heights.”

The next phase of work will see a full renovation of the 100-level concourse that will include screens, beacons, and hubs to improve the fan experience.

Modernized concession stands are planned, with eight existing kiosks to be transformed into grab-and-go-style markets offering fresh local food offerings to reflect Toronto’s diverse food scene.

Merch collectors will be thankful to hear that Real Sports Apparel will expand its presence in the arena with the addition of a 100-level retail store.

The Hot Stove restaurant on the 200 Level will also see upgrades, including a new dedicated entrance from the second floor of the Galleria into the front lounge of the steakhouse popular with venue ticketholders.

The new Tunnel Club restaurant will offer a unique up-close experience on the venue’s Event Level, where members will enjoy direct access to players entering the bowl from the locker room as they dine.

Even viewers at home are primed to benefit from the coming off-season upgrades, like a planned redesign of the Gate 6 broadcast studio to enhance viewing experiences for those tuning into televised action at the venue.

“For 25 years, Scotiabank Arena has been the heartbeat of this city and has established itself as one of the top venues in the world, hosting many of the biggest events in sports and entertainment and creating countless memories,” said Cynthia Devine, interim president & chief executive officer at MLSE.

“This investment by MLSE’s owners is another important example of their commitment to further building on Scotiabank Arena’s global reputation as well as a commitment to our teams, employees, and most importantly, to our fans.”

And there is even more change on the horizon in the years to come, like a planned redesign of the 300 Level concourse to match the new feel of the 100 Level, as well as new dedicated artist and talent spaces that the venue promises will offer a “premium backstage experience.”

The newly announced upgrades are to be followed by further improvements that MLSE has promised to reveal at a later date.

Even before the transformation began, Scotiabank Arena had already undergone significant changes.

First, the arena was entirely rebranded in 2018 from its former Air Canada Centre identity, which included major changes to the venue’s exterior.

The following year, a preliminary phase for what is now the Scotiabank Arena Venue Reimagination project began with the addition of a new 2,200-square-foot LED video board from LG Electronics on the west side of the building over Maple Leaf Square, as well as a pair of other large screens and colour changing lighting in the venue’s Galleria.