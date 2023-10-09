Career over? Muzzin lands scouting role with Leafs

Jake Muzzin is sticking around with the Toronto Maple Leafs — but not as a player.

Today, the organization announced that the 34-year-old defenceman would be joining the team’s front office as a pro scout, likely signalling the end of a 12-year NHL-playing career.

Muzzin played four games for the Leafs in the 2022-23 season to start off the year, but missed the remainder of the campaign with a long-term back injury as he was placed on injured reserve last fall.

“There’s no change with Jake Muzzin,” new Leafs general manager Brad Treliving told reporters on September 20. “Jake won’t be participating this year.”

Muzzin still has one year remaining on his contract — a four-year deal worth $5.625 million per year — so his new role offers him a chance to work with the team without the rigors of the NHL grind.

Muzzin was originally acquired by Toronto from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade back in 2019 for Sean Durzi, Carl Grundstrom and a first-round round pick in the 2019 draft. A staple of the Kings’ blue line for years, Muzzin won the Stanley Cup in 2014 while playing on the team’s top pairing alongside Drew Doughty.

Muzzin’s not the only former NHLer getting a job with the Leafs today, though. Treliving also announced the team would be hiring ex-Leafs goalie Curtis McElhinney as the director of goaltending development and scouting, while Chris Bourque — who played 51 games with Washington, Pittsburgh and Boston is taking on a new role as a college free agent scout after joining the team’s staff last season.

The Leafs kick off their regular season this week on Wednesday, October 11, when they play host to the rival Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with the game set to be broadcast on Sportsnet.