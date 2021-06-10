Popular handcrafted ice cream spot to reopen at a new Toronto location

Ice Creamonology has announced it will be opening its new location in Toronto and welcoming ice cream lovers this weekend.

The ice cream parlour is known for its handcrafted premium ice cream and will now be sharing space, operating side by side with Chen Chens Hot Chicken at 1184 Queen Street West.

“We always wanted to have Fried Chicken and Ice Cream in the same spot. Finally we made it,” reads their Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Creamonology (@icecreamonology)

You can try their array of flavours from Black Sea Tea, Turkish Coffee, Pistachio and so much more. They’ll be operating through a walk-up window.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Creamonology (@icecreamonology)

Its soft opening will be on June 12 and they will be open every Tuesday through Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Address: 1184 Queen Street West

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm