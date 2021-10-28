If you’ve ever gotten home and thought to yourself “I’d like to play some life-size chess right now,” a new condo development in Scarborough has got you covered.

Highland Commons, an under-construction project at the corner of Military Trail and Kingston Road, is bringing all condo amenities you could ever need, and ones you didn’t even know you wanted.

The two-building, 529-unit development, dubbed Highland Commons, has everything from your typical party room and fitness centre, to more extravagant additions like an outdoor pool, full-court basketball, squash court, billiards room, and, yes, even life-sized chess.

“It’s really exciting to be able to work on a project that offers a unique wellness-oriented lifestyle approach,” said Jordan DeBrincat Mintzas, vice president of Altree Developments, the developer behind the project. “The connectivity of Highland Commons coupled with the vast number of amenities was really targeted at making it convenient for people to make the lifestyle choices they want on a day-to-day basis.”

Both buildings will be eight storeys in height, with units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms.

The exterior design features a variety of material colours and textures, plus plenty of greenery — something that was done intentionally to help the new development compliment the surrounding parks and ravine.

“We started with the idea of a high street or a series of individual fronts that create a cohesive whole,” said architect Sean Lawrence. “We layered facades over facades to create distinction and separation across the width of the development with the end goal of enriching the pedestrian experience along Military Trail.”

Although construction is not yet finished on the Scarborough condo, sales are expected to open later this year.