Local Toronto gifts to treat the foodie in your life this holiday season

Believe it or not, the holiday season is here, and getting the perfect gift is pretty challenging, especially when you have no idea where to start.

You can never go wrong with a gift that comes straight from the heart and satisfy cravings.

For the special foodie in your life, why not treat them to what they love.

Cupcakes and Cakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Short & Sweet Bakeshop (@shortandsweetcupcakes)

Short & Sweet Bakeshop

Cookies, cakes, and cupcakes galore! Short and Sweet cupcakes offer all the sweetest treats to satisfy that sweet tooth. Get one, or a dozen, whatever it takes to make this holiday season the best it can be. Festive options are on the horizon and have a ton of mouthwatering flavours. A baked goodie never hurt, especially as a gift.

Address: 1945 Avenue Road

Phone: 416-519-4441

Website

Coffee on the go

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Found Coffee | Toronto (@found.coffee.to)

Found Coffee offers cute ceramic travel mugs, providing a more sustainable option to your daily cup of joe. These hand-made pieces are available in 4oz, 8oz, and 12oz mugs in varying designs too!

Address: 324 College Street

Website

Cookies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea’s Cookies (@andreascookies)

Andrea’s Cookies are pretty exclusive, and if you can get your order in before it sells out on drop days, then you’ve lucked out. These soft cookies are decadent and perfectly baked. Orders can be placed online during the next restock.

Instagram

Craft beers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandit Brewery (@bandit_brewery)

You can never go wrong with a local beer! Bandit Brewery offers a variety of brews from New England IPAs to dry-hopped sours and Brett farmhouse ales. You can’t go wrong with a cold pack of six for this holiday season.

Address: 2125 Dundas Street West

Phone: 647-348-1002

Website

Macarons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NADÈGE | Delivery Available 🚚 (@nadegetoronto)

Can’t go to France? Bring France to you. A box of macarons from Nadege is the perfect gift for that foodie in your life. You can choose from a variety of flavours and pick the best combination for the perfect gift.

Address: 1099 Yonge Street, Toronto

Phone: 416-968-2011

Address: 780 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-789-2016

Website

Hot Chocolate Bombs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Dreamz Toronto ☁️ (@sweetdreamz.to)

Hot cocoa bombs are possibly the best way to drink the warm, holiday-themed beverage to get you in the joyous spirit. They’re fun and come in the best flavour combinations. Dm them to place your order.

Instagram

Tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tealish Fine Teas (@tealishtea)

For the harmonious person in your life, Tealish Fine Teas has you covered. Show someone you care with wellness products that are set to relax and bring a sense of mindfulness through a hot cup of tea. Tealish offers special holiday teas and gift bundles too!

Address: 367 Roncesvalles Avenue

Phone: 416-203-3301

Website

Food Gift Basket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saul Good Gift Co. (@saulgoodgiftco)

If you can’t decide on just a single thing to get, why not get them all! Saul Good Gift Co. offers the perfect Toronto snack packs made specially in Ontario.

Address: 720 Bathurst Street

Phone: 647-493-3213

Website

Gift cards for your local restaurant or cafe

We all know that restaurants and cafes have been hit hard by the pandemic. A thoughtful gift that is not only for a friend or loved one but also allows you to give back to the community is the perfect way to celebrate the giving season.