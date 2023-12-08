Leafs goalie Woll undergoes MRI, expected out long-term with injury

Just when it seemed like the Toronto Maple Leafs might be gaining a little bit of momentum, they’re suddenly without one of the major pieces of their roster.

During last night’s 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, Toronto goalie Joseph Woll was forced to exit midway through the third period with an apparent lower-body injury.

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Woll underwent an MRI on Friday and it “doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a short-term thing.”

“He’s been playing so well, and he’s building such great momentum here on his season and his career. It’s a setback here. Now he’s going to miss time for sure. We’ll determine the extent of it once we get home. But, obviously, he’s the big reason why we get two points here tonight,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters last night.

Woll made 29 of 31 saves last night before suffering the injury. In his replacement, Toronto’s third-string goalie Martin Jones stopped nine of 10 shots en route to his first win with the team. With Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov fighting his way back from illness, it’s not clear exactly how the team will dole out its starts for the foreseeable future.

Toronto’s de facto starter this year, Woll has an 8-5-1 record in 15 games with a goals-against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of .916 in the 2023-24 season. A 2016 draft pick by the Leafs, Woll’s 13 starts this season have already been the most of his NHL career.

The Maple Leafs hit the ice tomorrow night when they host the Nashville Predators. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with the game broadcast on both CBC and Sportsnet.