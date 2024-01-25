"I almost cried": Samsonov emotional after standing ovation from Leafs crowd

It’s been a bit of a rocky year for Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Clearing waivers after struggling terribly in the first half of the year, the former Leafs starter was given a second chance at the NHL level earlier this month. And while he’s looked good in his return, Wednesday night’s performance against the Winnipeg Jets really took the cake.

With a 32-save shutout, Samsonov, who is 2-1-0 with a .944 save percentage in 2024, carried Toronto to a victory against one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

He did it by making some highlight saves along the way, including a ridiculous acrobatic display upon being met with a 2-on-0 breakaway.

Standing ovation for Ilya Samsonov pic.twitter.com/PXLNKvGgaR — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 25, 2024

The crowd at Scotiabank Arena responded appropriately, rising to their feet for a standing ovation. And as chants of Samsonov’s name echoed throughout the rink, the 26-year-old admitted to getting emotional after the game.

“It’s unbelievable, you know, like, I almost cried,” he said. “This is a really big moment for me.”

The Magnitogorsk, Russia, native also thanked Leafs fans, emphasizing that it had been a while since he received such a warm response from them.

“Long time I didn’t listen to this. This is huge. Thank you again [to] all the fans.”

"It's unbelievable, you know, like I almost cried." Ilya Samsonov, when asked about his reaction to the crowd chanting his name during a dominant performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/vthA1gqZyQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 25, 2024

While slightly overwhelmed, Samsonov also revealed how important the big win will be for his confidence going forward.

“We won. It’s huge. Really important for me to build some confidence,” he said. “Everything in my head, not panicking, moment by moment. It’s really important for me right now.”

Meanwhile, the Leafs, who were 2-4-1 over their five-game stretch before Wednesday’s win, can use some of that confidence to their advantage.

They’ll need it as they take on Winnipeg, who sit atop the NHL’s Central Division, once again this Saturday — this time on the road.