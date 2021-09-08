News

Ryerson University's journalism program renames newspaper and magazine

Ryerson University's journalism program renames newspaper and magazine
The Ryerson University School of Journalism has renamed its student publications ahead of the school’s planned name change.

The university decided last month it would officially change its name because Egerton Ryerson, the man the university is named after, was an architect of Canada’s residential school system.

The journalism school’s newspaper, formerly known as the Ryersonian, will now be called On the Record. Its name has been updated on social media.

The school’s magazine, formerly called the Ryerson Review of Journalism, will now be known as the Review of Journalism. The magazine had already stopped using Ryerson in its name back in February, and is now formally renamed.

The school’s name change comes after mounting public pressure this year following the discovery of unmarked graves at many residential school sites across Canada.

Students and faculty began referring to the school as “University X,” and protestors on campus painted a statue of Ryerson red and then toppled it.

The school has not yet decided what its new name will be, or set a timeframe for when the renaming will take place.

