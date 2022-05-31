NewsTravel News

A Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport for months is racking up major fines

Irish Mae Silvestre
May 31 2022, 4:10 pm
In March, we reported about a Russian plane that had been stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport for three weeks. It’s now been three months and the cargo plane is racking up major fines.

According to a Toronto Pearson Airport spokesperson, “the cost works out to $1,065.60 for each 24-hour period.”

And you thought Toronto parking fees were bad.

The plane landed on February 27 the same day that Omar Alghabra, Transport Minister of Canada, had announced on Twitter that Canada’s airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft operators.

Alghabra tweeted, “Effective immediately, Canada’s airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators. We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine.”

“Due to the Government of Canada closing Canadian airspace to Russian aircraft operators, there is currently one aircraft at Pearson that is prohibited from departing,” a Toronto Pearson spokesperson had told Daily Hive.

It seems that the plane’s fate remains uncertain since an exemption appears unlikely anytime soon. A representative for Transport Canada stated that the aircraft cannot depart as it would violate the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

“The NOTAM remains in place,” they stated. “And there are no plans to make revisions or change the NOTAM at this time.”

