Summer travel season is upon us, and with all the delays at Toronto Pearson Airport, leaders are urging the federal government to make immediate changes.

During a May 30 press conference held at the airport, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said that businesses depend on the airport being able to operate efficiently.

“It’s important that we put our best foot forward, especially here at Pearson, which is the first place that many tourists touchdown in our city,” she said.

Some of the proposed solutions include:

eliminating additional screening at security and customs

investing in recruitment strategies to train and onboard new staff as soon as possible

removing mandatory random COVID-19 testing for international passengers

Doug Allingham, chair of the board of directors, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said that last week, around half of international passengers who arrived were met with some delay.

“Thousands of travellers have been forced to wait longer than 90 minutes often onboard aircraft before they’ve been able to enter the customs hall,” he stated. “Summer season is already here as far as we’re concerned. We need urgent action now.”

He added that it’s likely that more people want to travel but “want to see these issues resolved prior to making plans to make these trips.”

These delays impact not only travellers but also local businesses still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

“Instead of embracing these high volumes and facilitating their entry, we’re sadly greeting them with delays and obsolete health checks that only target the tourism industry,” said Trevor McPherson, CEO of Mississauga Board of Trade.

And if these delays aren’t addressed soon, they could have a lasting economic impact.

“The recent travel experience will have detrimental and lasting effects on how our region is perceived on the international stage and is having negative impacts on new international investments for the Toronto region,” said Victoria Clarke, CEO of Tourism for Mississauga.