How to enjoy Toronto's Rouge National Park safely and respectfully

The Labour Day weekend could be a busy one at Rouge National Urban Park in Scarborough, and Parks Canada is asking guests to treat natural environment and each other respectfully.

The park is located near the Toronto Zoo, and stretches all the way down to Lake Ontario. It contains opportunities for hiking, Toronto’s only campsite, and waterfront areas for paddling and fishing.

The beach area is very tranquil, and Park Canada reminds visitors that alcohol is not permitted and neither are barbecues, fireworks, or bonfires.

Swimming in the water is also strongly discouraged right now because water quality is poor near the river outflow. Storms can sometimes cause rip currents as well, and there are no lifeguards on duty at the moment.

“Parks Canada and the City of Toronto are working together to restore a supervised swim program,” Parks Canada said in a statement, but it’s not ready yet.

Paddling and fishing could be better activities on the water at Rouge park, and Parks Canada has provided a map of where each is permitted.

Parking during peak times can be difficult at the park, and rangers remind people to only park in designated spots. Carpooling or taking transit is also encouraged.

The parking lot gates close at 9 pm daily, and anyone who leaves their car inside the lot will have to wait until 7 or 7:30 am the next day to retrieve it.

Rangers also ask guests to dispose of their garbage in the bins provided to reduce litter.