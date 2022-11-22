Blue Jays give sneak peek at major Rogers Centre renovations (PHOTOS)

The Rogers Centre is looking, well, a little worn down after the latest update.

In a series of new pics released by the Toronto Blue Jays today, the interior of the Rogers Centre is looking a little gutted.

But it’s expected to be ready for the Blue Jays’ home opener next season, set for April 11, 2023, against the Detroit Tigers.

The renovation began on October 14, just days after the Blue Jays’ crushing loss to the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series, where the PCL construction team began by tearing out 17,000 seats from the 500 level of the stadium.

Following the removal of the seats, the construction crew began a “structural demolition” of the outfield levels in order to put in a series of fan-friendly standing-room areas similar to the popular 200-level Flight Deck in centre field.

The 100, 200, and 500 levels are expected to feature patios, drink rails, bars, and viewing platforms in time for next season’s first series in Toronto.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” said Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, during a July 2022 announcement.

A 200-tonne crane was used for heavy structural removal, while small machinery was utilized to break up the concrete in the outfield.

The demolition was completed last week on November 18.

The renovation is the largest in Rogers Centre’s history since its opening in 1989, with the team sharing video of the renovation process:

👀 04.11.23 👀 The biggest renovation in Rogers Centre HISTORY is underway! pic.twitter.com/r3TlzpSX9r — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 22, 2022

“This renovation to Rogers Centre will deliver an enhanced ballpark experience for fans of Canada’s team so they can gather to cheer on the Blue Jays and make cherished memories with family and friends, as they have for the last 33 years,” said Edward Rogers, chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and chair of the board at Rogers Communications.

“We proudly support the efforts of Mark and the entire Blue Jays leadership team as they embark on this project, and we have the utmost confidence in their ability to build both a winning team on the field and a modern ballpark that meets the evolving needs of our passionate Blue Jays fans.”