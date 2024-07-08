A Toronto restaurant that doubled as a night-out social destination has shut down after less than a year in business.

Thirteen years after Dundas West Italian mainstay Enoteca Sociale first opened its doors, its little sister, Ristorante Sociale, was born, taking up residence on King West.

A departure from the more traditional Enoteca, Ristorante Sociale was billed as an Italian steakhouse and geared equally to the scores of diners hungry for upscale options along King West as it was to the late-night party crowd that takes over the neighbourhood after them.

Less than a year after first launching, however, the restaurant-bar-club quietly closed its doors without explanation and has remained closed ever since.

You might also like: Canadian compares food court menu at Costco Canada vs. the US

Michelin-starred GTA restaurant closing after six years

Nobu to finally open first Canadian location this summer

In a statement to blogTO, Enoteca Sociale Chef and Partner Kyle Rindinella confirms that Ristorante Sociale is officially gone for good, but doesn’t offer an explanation or reason as to why the joint shut its doors so shortly after opening,

“While we are unsure what will become of the space at 545 King St West, we can confirm that the people behind Enoteca Sociale are no longer affiliated with the building or future operations,” he tells blogTO.

According to Rindinella, the team will be refocusing all of their time and attention on Enoteca Sociale, with no word on any plans for expansion in the near future.

Ristorante Sociale was formerly located at 545 King Street West.