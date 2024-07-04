A Toronto restaurant that was awarded a prestigious Michelin Star is gearing up to permanently close its doors this summer.

Frilu, located at 7713 Yonge Street, offers imaginative tasting menus that change seasonally to reflect the four seasons in Canada, while simultaneously drawing on Asian influences in both flavour and cooking techniques.

The restaurant was also the recipient of the Michelin Green Star in 2023, which highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices, ethical and environmental standards, and waste reduction.

In a statement to Frilu’s Instagram in June, Chef John-Vincent and his wife Sandra Troiano​​​​​​ announced the restaurant’s upcoming closure.

You might also like: Nobu to finally open first Canadian location this summer

A&W Free Root Beer Day returns to Canada

McDonald's just brought back a mighty breakfast sandwich across Canada FOLLOW DISHED

“It’s been a good run of six years for us, and there’s other things on the back burner we have going on. We’re focusing more on our farm in the future,” Chef John-Vincent told blogTO.

In 2021, the restaurant announced its partnership with Willowolf Farm, a 15-acre farmstead located in Tottenham, Ontario that Chef John-Vincent and his wife live on and run.

“The community that we are a part of is very supportive. We really appreciate all the years of positive comments, feedback, and support,” Troiano​​​​​​ said. “Even though we will miss the connections we made over the years, we’re looking forward to servicing the community again in the future. Maybe not in a restaurant form, but another form.”

The bittersweet announcement was immediately met with dozens of supportive comments from loyal customers.

“Sad to hear the news but happy for your new chapter!! Thank you for sharing your craft with us and creating some of our most memorable meals,” one person wrote.

“All the best John, Sandra and the whole team! Thanks for making Toronto a better place to eat,” another comment reads.

Frilu will officially close its doors on Wednesday, July 31.