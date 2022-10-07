Ridiculous rentals: $1,580 for a studio with no kitchen (PHOTO)

There are certain aspects of a rental apartment that can be considered a perk — something that’s nice to have, but not necessary — like outdoor space or the option to have a pet.

An actual kitchen is not one of them.

Such is the case with this $1,580 studio apartment near Bloordale Village — it doesn’t appear to have a full kitchen. It is just a five to 10-minute walk to Dufferin Mall, though.

There’s no laundry either — the closest laundromat is also five minutes away — but all utilities and internet are included in the rent.

The landlord is looking for a “AAA tenant” who can provide a credit report and proof of income.

The listing was shared on Reddit, where users were quick to point out the absurdity of Toronto’s rental market.

“I can’t believe some people. There’s no kitchen in this and the landlord is still asking for a AAA Tenant,” the poster wrote. “Sad part is someone will still probably rent it.”

Several users argued that the kitchen, or lack thereof, rendered the dwelling illegal. Others stated that the curtains were the true crime.

One user said they’d found a one-bedroom apartment in Mimico for the same price. Another noted $1,580 is what they pay for a two-bedroom, with a kitchen, outside the GTA.

“Feeling all fancy in my kitchen with running water,” one user commented.

“I love that ‘apartment’ just means you have your own entrance,” someone observed, regarding the listing’s assurance of a “separate side entrance.”

One user summed up the situation perfectly: “The Toronto rental market is stupid.”