Ricky Gervais announces new Toronto date for "SuperNature" tour
Jul 26 2021, 12:24 pm
New dates have been added to Ricky Gervais’ SuperNature tour, and the comedian is coming to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena by the end of the year.
The award-winning stand-up comedian will finally kick off his SuperNature tour this year after postponing dates due to COVID-19.
Gervais will take the stage on Friday, December 17, at Scotiabank Arena. Doors are set to open at 6 pm and the show will begin at 7:30 pm.
Tickets are now on sale via Live Nation and Ticketmaster starting at $49.50.
The event is for all ages with reserved seating.
When: December 17
Where: Scotiabank Arena