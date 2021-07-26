Ricky Gervais announces new Toronto date for "SuperNature" tour

New dates have been added to Ricky Gervais’ SuperNature tour, and the comedian is coming to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena by the end of the year.

The award-winning stand-up comedian will finally kick off his SuperNature tour this year after postponing dates due to COVID-19.

Gervais will take the stage on Friday, December 17, at Scotiabank Arena. Doors are set to open at 6 pm and the show will begin at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are now on sale via Live Nation and Ticketmaster starting at $49.50.

The event is for all ages with reserved seating.

Ricky Gervais SuperNature

When: December 17

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Tickets