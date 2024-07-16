Toronto ribfest has been cancelled days before it was due to start

A huge Toronto rib festival that was scheduled for this weekend was called off just days before it was set to commence.

Just four days prior to the scheduled kick-off to the third annual Etobicoke Ribfest, locals were shocked to learn that the plug had suddenly, without warning, been pulled on the festival.

Set to begin Friday, July 19 and run through to Sunday, the festival promised eats from five of North America’s best rib teams serving up saucy, steaming barbecue alongside live music performances all weekend long.

On Monday, July 15, though, the festival’s organizers issued an abrupt statement saying that the event had been flat-out cancelled, shortly following up with a letter that explained the situation in more detail.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the Lakeshore Ribfest 2024 event scheduled to take place this weekend at Assembly Park in Etobicoke,” begins the letter, which is signed by organizer Rick Brooks.

According to Brooks, the City of Toronto issued last-minute requirements that the festival put down truck matting to cover the entire grass area to prevent the park’s grass from getting damaged, which, Brooks says, would be “nearly impossible.”

“Despite our best efforts to offer alternative solutions with these new regulations, the time frame and logistical challenges presented have made it impossible for us to meet these requirements and proceed with the event as planned,” he explains.

While Brooks says that he and the event’s other organizers “share in [the] disappointment” of the community, he also says that he hopes to remount the festival at a different venue in the future.

You can read the full copy of the cancellation letter here.