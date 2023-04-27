Toronto’s highly anticipated annual food festival is back for another year, but this time it has a new name and a new venue.

Rescue Party is the new name for Toronto Taste. The all-you-can-eat food festival takes place in the city each spring. Last year crowds gathered at Evergreen Brick Works, but this June 4 the event will be going down at Meridian Hall.

The event is a fundraiser for Second Harvest and always features a collection of some of the best restaurants in Toronto.

This year’s list includes Chotto Matte, Cluny, Dailo, Enoteca Sociale, Maple Leaf Tavern and Nuna, just to name a few.

Stations will be set up around the venue so that you can visit and try whatever food and drinks they have to offer. You can go back and eat as much food as you want from your favourite places until they run out!

The event will be hosted by Kardinal Offishall and feature a live music performance by Sam Roberts.

Tickets aren’t cheap and start at $300, but you receive a tax receipt for $100. Tickets are on sale now.