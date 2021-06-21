Here are the 6 best places to rent a boat in Toronto

Being out on the water is one of the best ways to spend a sunny summer day in Toronto.

From do-it-yourself sailboats to crewed yachts, there are tons of boat rental options available to help you take advantage of living on the lake.

So grab your bathing suit, life jacket, and some sunscreen, and check out six of the best places to rent a boat in Toronto.

Tiki Taxi

Best known for ferrying people to and from Toronto Island, Tiki Taxi also offers tours around the harbour. The hour-long, customizable tours start at $200 and operate with up to five people.

Harbourfront Canoe and Kayak Centre

Whether you want to rent your own canoe, kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or take a guided tour around the islands, this is the spot to do it. Prices range from $45 for a two-hour personal kayak rental to $75 for a private group tour. They offer lessons, too.

Gone Sailing Adventures

Cruise through the harbour on your own private sailboat or luxury yacht, complete with a professional captain and crew. Prices start at $449 for a two-person, two-hour trip.

Toronto Boat Rentals

The aptly named service allows experienced boaters to rent vessels or Sea-Doos for a private rip. You can also charter a boat with a captain if you’d rather sit back and relax. Inquire online for rates and availability.

Get My Boat

A one-stop shop for boat rentals in the city. From Sea-Doos to sailboats to luxury yachts, the site allows Toronto boat owners to list their vessels for rent. Prices vary, and you can sort by price, trip type, and group size.

Harbourfront Centre Sailing & Powerboating

If you’ve got the right credentials or experience, you can rent an array of sailboats and powerboats right from Toronto’s harbourfront. Prices start at $125 for sailboats and $79 for powerboats. Yacht charters are also available from $300.