Police warn of rental scam at infamous downtown Toronto condo

Toronto police are warning renters about a scam at a downtown Toronto condo tower on Friday.

Scammers have set their sights on ICE Condos, the building that went viral last month for the alleged abysmal conditions inside the building, and they are targetting hopeful long-term renters.

According to police, the scammers allegedly put rental advertisements up on Kijiji advertising units at 12 York Street or 14 York Street, when a would-be renter reaches out the suspect and renter speak by phone and text to discuss the unit, the victim and the suspect then meet up to view the rental space.

At this point, the suspect reportedly acts as an agent on behalf of the owner of the rental unit, but they are actually renting the unit on a short-term basis, which is how they gain access to the unit.

The victim then signs what they believe to be a rental agreement, and sends an e-transfer for a deposit on the rental. Once the suspect has received the money, they stop responding to all texts, emails and calls.

Police say the suspect is using a variety of names when advertising the unit.

Police would like to remind the public to be mindful of signing any rental agreement and/or sending deposits, rent through legitimate agents that can be thoroughly checked, and confirm with the building property owner that the unit is available for long-term rent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on their Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).