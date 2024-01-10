The funniest custom licence plates rejected by the Province of Ontario last year

Custom licence plates are just one of the ways Ontario drivers express their individuality on the road, and can often serve as a much-needed source of comedy for passersby, depending on their cleverness and subject matter.

Of course, the provincial government can’t accept every vanity plate submission they receive, passing over requests that pose readability issues, are repeats of existing plates or, more commonly, are just plain offensive.

Last year, the list of rejected plates was a particularly long one at 56 pages (compared to just 30 in 2022) containing nearly 7,000 plate ideas total.

Among these are some hilarious and outrageous gems that did not fit the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery’s criteria, which prohibits any phrases that “are determined to be objectional” due to:

Sexual references

Abusive, obscene language and derogatory slang

Religion

Drugs/alcohol

Political figures, dignitaries/law enforcement officials

Violence/criminal activity

Human rights discrimination

Clarity and readability for law enforcement officials

Any combination of graphics and characters that together could be determined to be objectionable under the above criteria or violate the contract with a graphic partner

Intellectual property (such as trademarks)

In previous years, submissions of this nature have included various iterations of profanity, and many references to the pandemic (such as 2020.WTF and NO.COVID)

they should have let the “FCancer” one slide — Oksana D 🇺🇦 (@oksankaD1986) January 4, 2023

Among those personalized plates ordered and refused between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, were many combinations that equate to essentially giving fellow motorists the middle finger — GOSUCKIT, KISMYGAS, SUKS2SUK and BIT3.ME, to name a few — which were quite understandably denied.

Then there were the ones that referred to various libations and illicit substances, like I.LOADED, JAGERBMB and MOSTHIGH (why a driver would draw attention to themselves in this way, we have no idea).

Someone, for some reason, thought KETAMINE would be granted approval. It was not.

Also on the list were quite a few references to police, like HIPOLICE, ON.BAIL and COP2SLOW, along with some nods to contemporary culture and slang.

Special callouts in that department must go to ZERORIZZ and ONNLYFAN, as well as perhaps CORNHOLIO (of Beavis and Butt-Head fame) and two different takes on the ASSMAN plate Kramer gets in Season 6 of Seinfeld.

Honourable mentions include the innocent SHISHITO, B4NANA and various versions of “Barbie,” which were likely already taken, and the shoutout to Toronto’s unofficial mascot with R4CC00N.

If you end up seeing any of the above in the province in the future, registrants of all of these ridiculous proposals can file a request for a second review of their prize concept.