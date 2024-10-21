Reaves pulled from Leafs lineup for second time this year

At least for tonight, it appears that the Toronto Maple Leafs have found their odd man out.

And for the second time this year, enforcer Ryan Reaves will be sitting out (in favour of Max Pacioretty), when the Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, as per the Toronto Sun‘s Terry Koshan.

Pacorietty in, Reaves out tonight. Could Woll be available to play tomorrow in Columbus? Berube: "Possibly, yes." #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) October 21, 2024

Reaves has no points and no penalty minutes in four games this season, while Pacioretty has put up one goal in three games, sitting each of the last two. Reaves had previously been out of the lineup in favour of Bobby McMann for Toronto’s second contest of the year, against the New Jersey Devils.

While Toronto didn’t do any line rushes at their morning skate, we can probably extrapolate how the team will line up when they take on the Lightning.

Here’s what the Leafs’ lines looked like at Friday’s practice (and Saturday’s loss to the New York Rangers):

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann – Max Domi – William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg – John Tavares – Nick Robertson

Steven Lorentz – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

Extras: Max Pacioretty, Connor Dewar

Given that Pacioretty has played on the team’s third line in the past, it seems likely he could take Pontus Holmberg’s spot, who would then bump down to the fourth line.

And here’s what their defensive pairs looked like:

Morgan Rielly – Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit – Connor Timmins

Extras: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren, Jani Hakanpaa

Tonight’s game will not be on traditional cable TV.

Prime Video is now the exclusive English-language broadcaster for all national Monday night NHL games in Canada, with the new Monday Night Hockey broadcast team and branding.

Prime’s Monday Night Hockey content is available to anyone in Ontario and the rest of Canada with an internet connection and an Amazon Prime account. Prime members will receive the games at no extra cost, while subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

The good news is that most major devices can access the Prime Video app as long as they have a stable internet connection, with a full list of available devices here.