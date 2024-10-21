How to watch tonight's Leafs-Lightning game that's not on cable TV

If you’re looking for the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on your cable package tonight, you probably won’t find it.

Though Sportsnet and TSN (as well as Saturday simulcasts on CBC) typically cover all 82 games for the team’s regular season, that isn’t the case in 2024-25.

While tonight’s game is being shown in French on TVA Sports, it will be a streaming-only Leafs broadcast in English for the first time this season.

That’s because Prime Video is now the exclusive English-language broadcaster for all national Monday night NHL games in Canada, with the new Monday Night Hockey broadcast team and branding.

Prime’s Monday Night Hockey content is available to anyone in Ontario and the rest of Canada with an internet connection and an Amazon Prime account. Prime members will receive the games at no extra cost, while subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

The good news is that most major devices can access the Prime Video app as long as they have a stable internet connection, with a full list of available devices here.

Tonight’s contest is one of six Leafs games on Prime Video, with Sportsnet Ontario (14 games) and TSN (26 games) splitting the club’s regional broadcasts.

The game is actually the only one in the NHL tonight, with all 32 teams in action on Tuesday evening. The Lightning head into the contest with a 3-1-0 record, while Toronto is 3-2-0. Given the playoff history with the two teams meeting in 2022 and again in 2023, there’s sure to be a little extra animosity between the rivals.

The next game you’ll need a Prime subscription for is next week on October 28, when the Leafs take on the Winnipeg Jets. December 2 (Chicago), January 20 (Tampa Bay), March 3 (San Jose), and March 17 (Calgary) are the remaining Leafs games that will be streaming-only English broadcasts on Prime.