Vince Carter brought to tears with Raptors jersey retirement news

The Toronto Raptors and Vince Carter haven’t exactly always been on the best of terms, but it appears that the wound is definitely much closer to being healed.

Today, the organization officially announced they’d be raising Carter’s No. 15 jersey to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena, as the first player in team history to do so.

And though the news was reported earlier in the week by TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, Carter wasn’t any less emotional when the official announcement came today via Masai Ujiri.

Vince Carter was brought to tears when the #Raptors organization officially announced they were retiring his No. 15 jersey. pic.twitter.com/gbuur7osiI — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) September 27, 2024

Carter spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career playing in Toronto, amassing 9,420 points, 1,553 assists, and 2,091 rebounds. Leaving the franchise on bad terms after requesting a trade away from the Raptors, Carter then went on to the New Jersey Nets for the next four-and-a-half years.

Vince Carter gets emotional as Masai Ujiri announces that No. 15 will be raised to the rafters. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4v4TzqeUfa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 27, 2024

“I know there’s some out there who have their mixed reviews about me, and all those things. That’s fine. And that’s fair. And that’s okay. But let’s enjoy the moment, let’s enjoy the ride,” Carter said.

Carter also had stints with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks before retiring in 2020.

“For those that appreciate it, or don’t appreciate it… if you don’t agree with it, enjoy it. This is an opportunity that we’ve never gotten to see before, and I’m truly thankful to be a part of this. I’m truly humbled, and I hope that night motivates everybody else, just to be the best version of yourself,” Carter continued in a speech today.

Several Raptors players were on hand for the news, including Canadian forward Kelly Olynyk.

“It’s the ultimate sign of respect, admiration, and basically thanking someone for their time, their commitment and their impact on a city, town, franchise organization, and in this case, the country,” Olynyk said.

Carter’s jersey will be lifted to the rafters at halftime on November 2, when Toronto takes on the Kings.