Ex-Blue Jay Kiermaier parties shirtless after Dodgers clinch division

Former Toronto Blue Jay Kevin Kiermaier has as great of an opportunity as ever to win his first World Series championship this year.

Kiermaier, who quickly became a fan favourite in Toronto after spending parts of two seasons with the Blue Jays, was sent to the LA Dodgers at the trade deadline in exchange for relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.

As upset as Blue Jays fans were upset by the move, they were thrilled for Kiermaier to have an opportunity to win a championship in what he has already said is his final season. The 34-year-old seems quite excited himself, as he was in great spirits after the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Thursday night.

Nah, spraying the champagne is wild 🤣 So THIS is what Kevin Kiermaier meant when he said the Dodgers injected life into him again. Via @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/rb6RJyrawp — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) September 27, 2024

The NL West Champs are feeling good. pic.twitter.com/EjNEBkPTHi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 27, 2024

Kiermaier, a winner of four Gold Gloves throughout his career, remains an elite defensive outfielder, though his hitting has fallen off dramatically this season. Before being dealt, he was hitting just .195 through 82 games. He’s been more of a bench player since joining the Dodgers and has continued to struggle putting the bat on the ball with a .164 average.

Kiermaier has mentioned on more than one occasion that he has plenty of wear and tear on his body given his lengthy career, which may very well be playing a part in those struggles at the dish.

Nevertheless, he will be doing everything in his power to ensure he has one final run left in him, as the Dodgers, who own an MLB-best 95-64 record, are a heavy favourite to win it all. The fact that they have not only Kiermaier but another notable ex-Blue Jay, Teoscar Hernandez, will likely result in plenty of Blue Jays fans rooting for them in the postseason.