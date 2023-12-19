While there haven’t been many bright spots for the Toronto Raptors this season, the performance of third-year forward Scottie Barnes on a nightly basis has usually been a positive.

In Monday night’s 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Barnes dropped 22 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks — the first player to fill up the stat sheet with at least those many in each category since Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021, per Statmuse.

Scottie Barnes in the win: 22 PTS

17 REB

7 AST

3 BLK The first player to reach those numbers in a game since Giannis in 2021. https://t.co/IgJfa335MS — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 19, 2023

Speaking to the media following the game, Raptors teammate Gary Trent Jr. spoke on the growth he’s seen in Barnes’ game in his third year in the NBA.

“His approach, his mindset, his understanding of every game [is better]. He has a few years under his belt now, where he can score on the offence now, where he can succeed on the defensive end too. He’s been amazing He’s been everywhere. He’s taken that next step. And he’s trying to push us with him as well to that next step,” Trent Jr. said.

Trent Jr. himself had his most productive game of the season, hitting 22 points while adding 10 rebounds and three assists on his way to his first career double-double.

While Trent Jr. has mostly been relegated to bench duties this season under first-year head coach Darko Rajakovic, he reiterated his praise for their connection last night after saying they had a “great” relationship at the team’s preseason media day.

“It’s been cool. His communication skills are second to none. He’s always trying to make sure you’re comfortable, make sure you’re good, no matter what’s going on. Whether you’re playing a lot, playing a little, he goes and talks to everybody. It’s been great, he’s been great,” Trent Jr. added Monday in response to a question asked by Daily Hive.

Asked Gary Trent Jr. about Darko Rajakovic after praising the #Raptors HC on media day: “It’s been cool. His communication skills are second to none… his approach every day is to get after it, to motivate, to fire us up. No matter how he’s doing it, whether it’s being super… pic.twitter.com/1DcViBmrAS — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) December 19, 2023

“His energy, his focus, winning or losing, his approach every day is to get after it, to motivate, to fire us up — no matter how he’s doing it, whether it’s being super animated in film, or super animated in practice, little things like that,” Trent Jr. continued.

The Raptors return to the court Wednesday when they host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets at 7:30 pm ET.