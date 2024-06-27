Raptors' Bruce Brown claps back at fan who wants him traded

One Toronto Raptors fan got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday evening when sharing his thoughts about the team.

On the first day of the 2024 NBA Draft, Raptors fan @hoopgoose posted on X, “last day of Bruce Brown on my team,” alluding to reports that suggested Toronto could be trading away the veteran forward for a package of either players or draft picks.

Brown, who came to Toronto via Indiana as part of the Pascal Siakam trade earlier this year, doesn’t quite fit into the organization’s youth movement at age 27.

But Brown himself caught wind of the post and sent his own reply back to @hoopgoose.

“Damn, y’all really don’t want me, huh?” Brown reacted.

Damn y’all really don’t want me huh? — Bruce Brown (@BruceBrown11) June 27, 2024

“He cooked me,” @hoopgoose added in defeat.

And while anything can change, Brown got the last laugh so far, as he made it through the first night of the draft remaining on Toronto’s roster.

Brown averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34 games for Toronto, while averaging 26 minutes a night, and has a team option for next season worth $23 million.

With Brown being a key rotation player for the Denver Nuggets on their 2023 title-winning roster, the 27-year-old has shown the ability to rise when it matters most, though he admittedly struggled during his stint in Toronto.

The Raptors selected Ja’Kobe Walter out of Baylor with their lone first-round pick at 19th overall, which also came to Toronto alongside Brown from Indiana.

Toronto holds the first pick in the second round of this year’s draft that kicks off at 4 pm today, having acquired the 31st overall selection that originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons in a trade with the New York Knicks.

Raptors executive Dan Tolzman said early this week the team is expecting plenty of trade offers to come through, while Toronto general manager Bobby Webster admitted last evening the team considered trading up into the mid-20s of the draft but opted to keep the pick.

For now, we’ll keep an eye on the wires — and Bruce Brown’s tweets — to see exactly what the next move for the organization is.