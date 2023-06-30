The Toronto Raptors are in desperate need of figuring out their point guard situation next season.

With Fred VanVleet set to hit unrestricted free agency after seven seasons in Toronto, the team has to be exploring more creative options should he opt not to re-sign in Toronto.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Raptors have been eyeing a trade with the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Monte Morris if VanVleet does ultimately leave.

But it’s not like Toronto will be without competition for the 28-year-old, with Washington selling off many of its top assets in recent weeks in trades that saw Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis leave town.

Fischer added that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets have all been “mentioned by league sources as teams to watch for Morris.”

Morris has played six seasons for the Wizards and Denver Nuggets after coming into the league in 2017-18. He has averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 342 regular-season games, having started 135 out of 137 of his games over the last two seasons.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, VanVleet plans to meet with both the Rockets and Raptors separately on neutral ground in California to discuss his options, with players able to discuss free-agent contracts with the team as of later today.

“The current plan entering NBA free agency Friday at 6 pm ET is for Fred VanVleet to hold in-person meetings in Los Angeles with officials from the Rockets and Raptors, according to a source familiar with the schedule,” Stein tweeted late Thursday night.