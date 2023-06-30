Free agent VanVleet to meet with Raptors, Rockets in Los Angeles: report

Fred VanVleet is calling all the shots when it comes to the Toronto Raptors right now.

Having spent his entire NBA career in Toronto, the veteran point guard has been the talk of the town regarding what the Raptors will do in free agency.

As reported by multiple sources, including ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, it seems like there are two options that VanVleet is most likely to pick: a four-year deal with Toronto, worth between $120-30 million throughout the deal, or around $30-32.5 million, or a shorter two-year deal with Houston, worth upwards of $40 million per year but on a lesser term.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, VanVleet plans to meet with both the Rockets and Raptors separately on neutral ground in California to discuss his options, with players able to discuss free agent contracts with the team as of later today.

“The current plan entering NBA free agency Friday at 6 PM ET is for Fred VanVleet to hold in-person meetings in Los Angeles with officials from the Rockets and Raptors, according to a source familiar with the schedule,” Stein tweeted late Thursday night.

VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 69 games this past season, shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range. He was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career in 2021-22, though he could not repeat that honour in 2022-23.

He hasn’t done many media appearances since the season ended but spoke highly of Toronto in April following the team’s play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls.

“I think the relationship’s in a good place… we built something special here. I think just my whole NBA life is here,” VanVleet said at his end-of-season press conference. “That holds some value in some way. I think the relationship with management and coaching and whatever it is, it’s all in a great place. And that hasn’t changed.”

