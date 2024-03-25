Raptors tickets selling for under $35 for tonight’s game

If you were looking to check out a Toronto Raptors game this season, tonight might be your cheapest option.

According to prices on Ticketmaster at the time of publishing, the cheapest pair of tickets for the Raptors’ contest against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena is just $32.54 a piece, including fees and taxes.

There are a few reasons why the tickets are cheaper than a typical night out at an NBA game.

For one, the team is in one of their worst slides in years, having lost 10 games in a row.

Secondly, most of the team’s marquee players are not in the lineup, with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and Chris Boucher all currently away from the team for either injuries or personal reasons.

“In my 27 years of coaching, I never saw anything like it,” Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic said Friday of the team’s string of absences. “And I don’t think a lot of teams have either.”

Additionally, they’re playing a similarly uninspired opponent in the Nets, who sit 5.5 games back of the 10th and final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Add all those things together, and Monday’s ticket isn’t exactly the hottest one in town.

Including tonight, Toronto has six home games left this season, including OG Anunoby’s return to the city with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ annual visit to town on April 2.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 pm ET. Sportsnet One will carry the television broadcast for the game, for those who’d rather tune in at home.