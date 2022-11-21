"Probably our MVP": Raptors' veteran Thad Young stepping up big during team injury crisis

When you look up consistency in the dictionary, don’t be surprised if you see a photo of Toronto Raptors forward Thad Young.

Sure, there’s not much to be impressed by on the scoresheet, with Young having averaged 5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 14 games this season with Toronto.

But with Toronto missing six players in their regular rotation due to injury and illness right now, the 34-year-old and 16-year NBA vet is earning quite the praise from his teammates.

“He’s probably our most valuable player right now,” Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet said at Monday’s practice. “He’s been holding down the fort, you know, as [Toronto rookie centre] Christian [Koloko] is learning his way up and down [the NBA]. Thad had been giving us about 35 [minutes] a night now, so it’s really impressive to be in his 16th season [and be doing that]. The leadership experience, the tough play, the rebounds and just, you know making plays every night, he’s been key for us.”

It wasn’t always clear how Young, who was originally acquired in a trade from San Antonio for a package centred around Goran Dragic, would fit in with the Raptors.

Toronto added the 20th pick in last year’s draft, swapping Dragic for Young and the 33rd pick that would eventually become Christian Koloko.

But Young’s 1,099 games of NBA action have been rubbing off on his teammates, as well as the team’s coaching staff after signing a two-year extension with Toronto this past summer.

“He’s just really good at the experience factor of knowing where to go, what to do, helping other guys what to do as well,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said earlier this month about Young.

In a six-game stretch from October 24 to November 4, Young played a little over 16 minutes total (including sitting out three games entirely) while being shifted to the end of the Raptors’ bench.

“He didn’t play much there for a while,” Nurse said after last Wednesday’s win over Miami. “[But I told him your playing time is] gonna come around. He was a total pro. He said, ‘I know it is.'”

With a semi-rested Young, the Raptors coincidentally have run into a period where eight different players have been listed on the team’s injury report throughout November, including VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, and Precious Achiuwa for various stretches.

But for Young, he’s taken the opportunity as his latest chance to impress his coaching staff in extended minutes, having started each of the Raptors’ last four games. Over that stretch, he’s put up 12.8 points per game, along with 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

“He looks fresh, and in shape, and he’s moving good,” Nurse added. “He just looks like he belongs out there, and he’s a really effective player. That to me is the best part. He looks fresh as a daisy out there.”

Toronto returns to action Wednesday night against the 8-9 Brooklyn Nets, looking to avenge a loss to their divisional rivals in their second game of the season last month. Boucher and Trent Jr. are expected to return, with Young possibly losing out on his starting spot.

But just in case they need him to make his fifth start in a row, Young should be chugging along out there, making plays as he always seems to do.