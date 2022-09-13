Raptors' Precious Achiuwa has been serving looks at New York Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa has been making a fashion week splash.

It appears that Achiuwa is really feeling himself, evidenced by his outfits and mere presence at New York Fashion Week.

Achiuwa wasn’t walking the runway himself (at least that we can tell) but posed for a couple of pictures in designer clothing while visiting the city he called home for many years after emigrating from Nigeria.

One of Achiuwa’s outfits was created by Homme Plisse Issey Miyake, according to ProTrending on Instagram.

Of course, Raptors fans have been no stranger to fashion icons on their roster, with the likes of Serge Ibaka, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes all known for pulling out a showstopping outfit from time to time.

Achiuwa was one of the team’s best stories to follow last season.

Coming to the Raptors last summer as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, Achiuwa shook off a rusty first half to become a regular contributor to the team come playoff time.

But it appears that it’s been a successful summer off the court for Achiuwa as well, just two years into his NBA career.

“Precious is a guy who… he’s been incredibly driven, intense and focused this summer,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said in a media availability earlier in the offseason. “So I’m expecting a big, big leap forward from him.”