Svi Mykhailiuk lands on third team since leaving Raptors: report

Svi Mykhailiuk has found his third NBA home after leaving the Toronto Raptors organization last summer.

The Ukranian-born forward, who was cut loose by the Raptors after spending one season with the franchise in 2021-22, appears to be joining a divisional rival.

Today, it was reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania that Mykhailiuk had signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

Free agent Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2023

What did Mykhailiuk’s time with the Raptors look like?

The 26-year-old played 56 games for Toronto in the 2021-22 season, contributing 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.

He’s the second member of the 2021-22 Raptors to join the Celtics after Justin Champagnie latched on with them earlier this year before signing with the Miami Heat this past summer.

In 2022-23, Mykhailiuk played 32 games, splitting his time between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets organizations, where he averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. However, his stat lines were wildly different in his two opportunities, as he averaged just over three minutes a night in New York in comparison to 22 minutes per night in Charlotte, putting up 10.6 points per game in 19 appearances with the Hornets and just 1.6 points per night in 13 games played for the Knicks.

What’s next for his NBA career?

Before his NBA tenure, Mykhailiuk spent four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA. There he was named to the Second Team All-Big 12 in his senior season, where he shot .444 from three-point range, which ranked 12th in the whole of the NCAA.

But his strong shooting stroke hasn’t always translated, shooting just .306 from beyond the arc in Toronto and .360 over the course of his whole career.

In total, the Celtics will be the seventh NBA franchise Mykhailiuk has played for. He began his career in 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Lakers after being selected by them 47th overall in 2018, while also making stops with the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder before landing in Toronto.

That’s hardly the type of job security you’d like as an NBA veteran.