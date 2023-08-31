Raptors trade away recent draftee after just two games with team: report

If you don’t remember much about the David Johnson era with the Toronto Raptors, you’re probably not alone.

But after just two games at the NBA level, Johnson has found himself a new home.

As per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy, the Raptors — or more accurately, their G League 905 franchise — have parted ways with Johnson just over two years after he was taken in the second round by the team in the 2021 NBA Draft, sending him to the Memphis Hustle, an affiliate of the NBA’s Grizzlies franchise.

Raptors 905 have acquired Derrick Walton Jr., Tremont Waters, and a future first-round pick for the rights to David Johnson and a second-rounder — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 31, 2023

In return, Toronto received Derrick Walton Jr., Tremont Waters, and a future first-round pick in the G League draft while also passing along a second-round pick in the G League draft to Memphis.

In 28 games played this past season with the 905, Johnson was averaging 21.6 minutes a night while putting up 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Across two seasons, he played 51 games for the 905, ranking fourth in franchise history.

But his NBA career hasn’t quite been up to what he might have expected on draft night.

Basketball Reference records Johnson’s career with the Raptors as one minute and 59 seconds, split across two games in the 2021-22 season. He played the final 28 seconds of a 118-100 win over the Indiana Pacers in October 2021 before taking one shot (and missing it) in 1:31 of action.

Meanwhile, Waters is a name that might be familiar to Raptors fans as well, although his stint in Toronto was a brief one. During the 2021-22 campaign, Waters signed a 10-day contract with the COVID-19 decimated Toronto, appearing in two games and putting up eight points in 42 minutes of action.