Raptors part ways with Ukrainian forward Svi Mykhailiuk

The Toronto Raptors are saying goodbye to Svi Mykhailiuk.

The 6’7″ forward has been waived by the Raptors, the team has confirmed.

The Toronto Raptors are waiving forward Svi Mykhailiuk, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mykhailiuk, who's currently playing for Ukraine's national team at FIBA EuroBasket, is seeking a fresh start elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2022

The 25-year-old played 56 games for Toronto last season, contributing 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. Mykhailiuk has played 220 career games in the NBA with the Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Mykhailiuk, who is one of two Ukrainian players in the NBA, spoke out against the war in his homeland back in February. He is currently representing Ukraine at FIBA EuroBasket.

$1.87M cap hit on the Svi Mykhailiuk waiver in Toronto. The roster is now trimmed down to: 13 guaranteed contracts

3 partials

2 Two Ways

1 Exhibit 10 Below the tax: $1.85M

Below the hard cap: $5.9M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 29, 2022

The move opens up a roster spot for the Raptors ahead of training camp, which begins September 27 in Victoria.