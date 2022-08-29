SportsBasketballRaptors

Raptors part ways with Ukrainian forward Svi Mykhailiuk

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Aug 29 2022, 5:22 pm
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are saying goodbye to Svi Mykhailiuk.

The 6’7″ forward has been waived by the Raptors, the team has confirmed.

 

The 25-year-old played 56 games for Toronto last season, contributing 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. Mykhailiuk has played 220 career games in the NBA with the Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Mykhailiuk, who is one of two Ukrainian players in the NBA, spoke out against the war in his homeland back in February. He is currently representing Ukraine at FIBA EuroBasket.

The move opens up a roster spot for the Raptors ahead of training camp, which begins September 27 in Victoria.

