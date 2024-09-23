Raptors sign undrafted forward ahead of training camp

The Toronto Raptors are tinkering around the edges ahead of next week’s training camp.

Today, the Raptors announced they’d signed undrafted forward Dylan Disu to a contract. Disu, who stands at 6-foot-9, played college basketball for two seasons at Vanderbilt before transferring to Texas for his final three years.

Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy offered up a few additional details on the deal.

“The Raptors have signed Dylan Disu. It’s an Exhibit 10 contract, per a source. The previously reported elsewhere Quincy Guerrier Exhibit 10 appears to be a post-camp Ex10 for 905 purposes, if it’s still happening,” Murphy reported.

NBAScoutingLive.com described Disu as an “agile, skilled big man who can score the ball in a variety of ways.”

Disu put up 15.5 points and five rebounds per game in his final season at Texas. He suited up for three Summer League games for Toronto this past July in Las Vegas, though he played just 8.6 minutes per night while in Nevada.

Given the history of players with a profile like Disu, it seems more likely to be a training camp depth signing rather than a player with a chance of playing serious NBA minutes as a rookie. In any case, it appears that the franchise liked what they saw of him in limited action to consider giving him a jump start to his pro career, with his first real post-collegiate contract coming with Toronto.

The Raptors get things going in early October with a Montreal-based training camp before playing five preseason games next month. They’ll get things going for real on October 23, when they tip off their season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.