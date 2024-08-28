Raptors launching new basketball partnerships in the Caribbean

The Toronto Raptors have never been a franchise shy about looking to all corners of the globe to find talent.

It seems that their chief executive is looking to help bring some Caribbean talent to the NBA, even if it might take a few years for their investments to pay off.

Earlier in August, team president Masai Ujiri welcomed Guyanese president Irfaan Ali to the Raptors’ practice facility at the OVO Athletic Centre, where they chatted about development paths for Guyanese athletes.

“During the meeting, we explored avenues through which the 2019 NBA champions can contribute to the growth of basketball in Guyana. Key areas of focus included the development of sports facilities, the organization of coaching clinics, talent identification programs, and the promotion of grassroots basketball initiatives in the country,” Ali posted on X.

Ujiri co-founded the Giants of Africa non-profit organization in 2003 as a way to grow the game on his home continent, but his work has since extended worldwide.

“In addition to the discussions on Guyana, we also delved into a broader Caribbean initiative aimed at boosting basketball across the region, leveraging the Raptors’ expertise and experience to inspire and nurture young talent. As part of the collaboration, Mr. Ujiri is expected to lead a delegation to Guyana later this year to kickstart these initiatives, marking a significant step in strengthening sports development ties between Guyana and Canada,” Ali added.

Yesterday, I met with Masai Michael Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto @Raptors and Co-Founder of Giants of Africa, at the OVO Athletic Centre, the team’s state-of-the-art training facility.

Only two players from Guyana have made the NBA: Rawle Marshall suited up in 63 games for Dallas and Indiana from 2005-2007, while Jason Miskiri played just one for the Charlotte Hornets in 1999-00. But with partnerships like the Raptors’, perhaps a few more of the country’s 800,000+ residents will be able to live out their pro basketball dreams.