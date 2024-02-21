Raptors sign G League standout to new NBA deal

The Toronto Raptors are adding a G League standout guard to their roster.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Raptors have signed guard DJ Carton to a 10-day deal.

Carton, who has yet to play in the NBA, was averaging 18.6 points and 5.7 assists for the G League’s Iowa Wolves, an affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He originally signed with Minnesota this past fall prior to their training camp, but was subsequently waived and sent to Iowa before the start of the NBA season.

It’s the third 10-day deal of the season for Toronto, who recently signed both Justise Winslow and Mouhamadou Gueye to contracts earlier this month before they expired last week.

A 23-year-old originally from North Carolina, Carton went undrafted in 2021 after playing his NCAA basketball at Marquette and Ohio State, spending one season at each stop.

Prior to his time with the Wolves, Carton had also suited up for the G League’s Greensboro Swarm, located in his home state.

While he might not get much run in Toronto, they’re a team in need of guard help after trading away Dennis Schroder to the Brooklyn Nets on NBA deadline day. With Toronto sitting at a record of 19 wins and 36 losses while parked at 12th in the Eastern Conference, there are likely to be a few new faces debuting for the team over the remainder of the season.

The Raptors return to their post-All-Star break action on Thursday when they host those very same Nets.