Toronto Raptors send Schröder, Young to Nets at NBA trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors are staying active at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Raptors are sending point guard Dennis Schröder and forward Thad Young to the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors are trading Dennis Schroder to the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

In return, the Raptors will be receiving 30-year-old point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Schröder has averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 51 games this season, while Young has averaged five points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23 games this season.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie has averaged 12.6 points, six assists and 3.3 rebounds in 48 games this season for Brooklyn. The Raptors will be Dinwiddie’s fifth NBA team, having also played for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards.

Sitting at 18-33 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, Toronto is now very much in the midst of a rebuild despite hopes to initially be competitive this season.

While Scottie Barnes was recently named an All-Star for the first time in his career, Toronto has now traded away three of its five regular starters from their opening night roster, with Schröder, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby all finding new homes via trade this year.

The move with the Nets seems to mostly be one to clear up Toronto’s cap space in the future, with Schröder set to make $13 million next season in the final year of a two-year deal. With Toronto not looking to be competitive in the near future, it seems like they’d rather clear out a roster spot for a younger player.

Dinwiddie and Young are both on contracts expiring this year, making $18.8 million and $8 million respectively.

It’s Toronto’s second move of the day, having earlier acquired Kelly Olynyk and Ochoa Agbaji from the Utah Jazz.

The NBA trade deadline is set for noon PT/3 pm ET today.