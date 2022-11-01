"Nothing really fazed him": Raptors’ Siakam still inspired by ex-teammate Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam says he doesn’t talk much to Kawhi Leonard these days, but he knows their bond is a lifetime one.

Back in 2019, the two formed the best 1-2 punch in Raptors history en route to the franchise’s first championship.

Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24 games in the 2019 playoffs, while Siakam averaged 19.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the same timespan.

Sure, there were other key contributors to that lineup: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Serge Ibaka, to name a few, but the pair formed the then-second best scoring duo in NBA playoff history.

Leonard, of course, left in Summer 2019 to sign a long-term deal in his home state of California with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s made it further than the Raptors have since leaving — making the 2021 Western Conference Finals — though neither L.A. nor Toronto have been able to make it back to the big dance since.

And after a double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 139-109 win against the Hawks yesterday, Siakam was left reminiscing about his old friend and ex-teammate.

“Nothing really fazed him. He was focused on his goal, and his goal was to win. It didn’t really matter if he shot bad or whatever, if he had a good game. It’s the same mentality, but also for me, like just personally going through stuff, I understand that. Again, things come and go, I’m not attached to it,” Siakam said. “I’m attached to the process, I’m attached to coming in, and every single day working hard, trying to be the best that I can be and no matter the results just having the same mentality and going at it every day.”

Siakam has averaged 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 7 games this season, all of which are career highs.

“When you go through a lot of ups and downs, you understand that,” Siakam added. “If I go out there and score 0 points, I’m me. If I go out there and score 50 points, I’m still me.”

It isn’t just Siakam who still thinks about that magical 2018-19 season though: it’s clear the coaching staff does as well.

Last year, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse felt the comparison of Siakam and Leonard’s work ethic was an apt one.

“Some of the nights, [Siakam would] have a 43-minute night, 30 points, 10 rebounds, and I’d roll in here at 8:15 am [the next day], and he’d be out here at eight in the morning, and it would make me tired seeing him out there,” Nurse said during last year’s end of season media availability while discussing Siakam’s season. “It shows that he understands — you guys know that I used to say this about Kawhi — he understands what a day looks like to be a great player.”

Fresh off a night where he was earning MVP chants from the Scotiabank Arena crowd, Siakam says his relationship has evolved over the past three seasons with his former teammate. But for a nut like Leonard that’s notoriously hard to crack, maybe that’s not all that surprising.

“We don’t really talk as much [as we used to],” Siakam said in response to a question asked by Daily Hive. “But I have his number. When we see each other, it’s always love. I always feel like if I reach out, he’s always gonna be there.”

Leonard and the Clippers come visit Siakam in Toronto next on December 27. In Siakam’s words, it’ll always be love between the two.