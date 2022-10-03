Raptors add Pascal Siakam's older brother Christian as coach in organization

The Toronto Raptors are officially adding another Siakam to the mix, though it’s not quite in the same capacity as the most well-known one.

On Monday, Toronto’s G League affiliate, Raptors 905, announced the team’s coaching staff for the season, working under head coach Eric Khoury.

And along with the announcements of the hiring of Charles Kissi, Demetris Nichols, Noah Lewis, and Matt Gray, one name stood out above the rest: Christian Siakam.

Christian, as you may have guessed, is the older brother of Raptors All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam, with the two hailing from Douala, Cameroon.

The official release states that the elder Siakam was “working closely with the team in the 2021-22 season.”

While Pascal is the family’s most successful athlete, Christian’s a veteran of the game as well, having played five seasons for the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (commonly referred to as IUPUI) Jaguars in the NCAA.

Additionally, there are two more Siakam brothers — James and Boris — both of whom also played college basketball in the United States.

Perhaps they’ll be running their own four-on-four tournament in no time.

In the meantime, Christian’s Raptors 905 squad is kicking off their schedule in November, with their first home game set for Thursday, November 10 at Mississauga’s Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

Meanwhile, Pascal and the NBA team are set for their home opener on October 19, when they welcome Donovan Mitchell and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers to town.