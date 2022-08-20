Raptors' Scottie Barnes late addition to play in Toronto pro-am game today

Raptors star youngster Scottie Barnes is hitting the court tonight in Toronto.

Taking place at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre, Barnes will be competing in the Ball Don’t Stop pro-am event.

Confirmed: Scottie Barnes will play in the Ball Don’t Stop Pro Am at Mattamy Athletic Centre at 7 pm in Toronto tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/M9D4OGrqb4 — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) August 20, 2022

He’ll be joined by fellow Raptors guard Malachi Flynn, who was announced earlier this month as one of the key players involved.

Tickets were available via ticketweb, and cost $30 for a general admission ticket. But with just 900 tickets available, it seems like they’ve sold out. The event page lists the start time as 4 pm, with Barnes and Flynn expected to play at 7 pm.

Barnes had a heck of first season in the NBA, as he averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 74 regular-season games and won the Rookie of the Year award.

“He’s just got a whole crash course on what it’s like [to play in the NBA],” Fred VanVleet said earlier this year. “I think he had probably as good of a year as you can have as a guy in position. He got a ton of minutes and got to experience every position both offensively and defensively.”

Barnes participated earlier this month in a Powder League Pro-am game in Utah, where he appeared to steal the show. If we know anything about Scottie, well, he’s likely to put on a heck of a performance in front of the local squad tonight.

Scottie Barnes absolutely dominating at the Powder League Pro-Am..🤧 pic.twitter.com/E2yFFaloI8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Flynn’s already put his name on the map as a pro-am legend this summer, dropping a combined 125 points in in two appearances at the Drew League (52 points) and The Crawsover (73) pro-am events taking place in July.

In addition to the game, Flynn will also be hosting a camp partnered with Ball Don’t Stop tomorrow in Woodbridge, Ontario, though registration is now closed.

If you didn’t manage to get a ticket, well, check social media later tonight and there’s sure to be a ton of highlights popping up.