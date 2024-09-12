Here's how much money every Raptors player is making in 2024-25

The Toronto Raptors are still more than a month from returning to action, but they’ll be all making a pretty good chunk of change when they do.

While Scottie Barnes might be the most notable Raptors player currently on the roster, he actually won’t be the most lucrative member of the team.

For 2024-25, the highest salary on the team belongs to point guard Immanuel Quickley, who will be pulling in $32.5 million this upcoming campaign.

Barnes, meanwhile, is in the final year of a rookie deal, before his multi-year extension worth up to $270 million over five years kicks in come 2025-26.

With the numbers via Salary Swish, here’s what Toronto’s roster looks like this season, with each player’s salary cap hit included for the 2024-25 season.

Raptors’ main roster

Immanuel Quickley, $32,500,000

RJ Barrett, $25,794,643

Bruce Brown Jr., $23,000,000

Jakob Poeltl, $19,500,000

Kelly Olynyk, $12,804,878

Chris Boucher, $10,810,000

Scottie Barnes, $10,130,980

Davion Mitchell, $6,451,077

Gradey Dick, $4,763,760

Ochai Agbaji, $4,310,280

Ja’Kobe Walter, $3,465,000

Bruno Fernando, $2,087,519

Garrett Temple $2,087,519

Jonathan Mogbo $1,862,265

Jamal Shead $1,862,265

Exhibit-10/Training camp deals

Jamison Battle $1,157,153

Quincy Guerrier $1,157,153

Tyler Perry $1,157,153

Two-way deals (eligible for Raptors 905)

Branden Carlson

DJ Carton

Ulrich Chomche

The team’s salary cap comes in at about $166 million, which is the 22nd-highest total in the league.

The Raptors get things going in early October with a Montreal-based training camp, before playing five preseason games next month. They’ll get things going for real on October 23, when they tip off their season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.