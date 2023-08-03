NBA star Scottie Barnes joins celebrities Robert DeNiro, Pharrell Williams, and Simu Liu, becoming the latest A-lister to put their name behind a Toronto condo development.

Originate Developments and partner Harlo Capital unveiled their collaboration with the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year and Toronto Raptors star on Thursday, with Barnes taking a front seat in the design of a new condo development’s amenities.

The Reside on Richmond development is planned to rise 18 storeys above the southwest corner of Bathurst and Richmond with a design from Kirkor Architects that features a tower sprouting from behind the preserved facade of an existing heritage building at 164 Bathurst Street.

Barnes isn’t just some big name slapped onto a project, and his involvement in the development runs much deeper than your standard celebrity endorsement.

His contributions to the project most notably include helping to design the sports simulator amenity planned for condo residents, part of a wider selection of amenities with interiors appointed by Truong Ly Design.

Barnes’ input on the design will have a direct impact on the NBA star’s training, revealing in today’s press release that he has chosen the building as his future home.

“Working with Scottie Barnes on Reside on Richmond is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Originate Developments and Harlo Capital,” says Adam Sheffer, Partner, Originate Developments.

“Barnes is a successful pro athlete who embodies a vibrant and active lifestyle that aligns with the project’s vision, which is to reflect the dynamic lifestyle of this neighbourhood, prioritizing design excellence and urban convenience to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Scottie Barnes spoke of his love for the city in a prepared statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

“I love Toronto, the diversity it offers and the sense of community it brings, and I am thrilled to team with Originate Developments and Harlo Capital on the Reside on Richmond project,” said Barnes.

“As an athlete, I am always seeking new ways to innovate, and this collaboration allows me to bring that energy to creating a space that can truly inspire the residents,” added Barnes, who closed by voicing his excitement “about designing the state-of-the-art sports simulator room where residents can play, train and stay active.”

Barnes’ contribution is just one of many spaces in what is promised to be an amenity-stacked development. Three levels of amenities are planned, including a party room, games room, co-working space with private meeting rooms, gym, yoga studio, and other perks for building residents.

The project team — Barnes included — plans to reveal more details about the development in the coming months.