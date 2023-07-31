Raptors sign free agent Garrett Temple to $3.2 million deal: report

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.2 million deal for the 2023-24 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

Temple, who will be entering his 14th year in the league, has played for a total of 11 different teams in his career. The Louisiana native’s contract was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month after two seasons with the team.

Temple holds an average of 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in 716 NBA appearances and boasts a career 34.5% three-point shooting record.

The 37-year-old’s most productive season came in 2019-20 when he averaged 10.3 points per game with the Brooklyn Nets.

This signing brings the Raptors’ training camp roster to 19 players, with 15 fully guaranteed deals and three players signed to two-way contracts.