Raptors have open job posting to join organization's coaching staff

If you’re looking for a job in pro sports, the Toronto Raptors organization might have just the job for you.

This week, the franchise posted a role for an assistant coach of the Raptors 905 NBA G League team, the team’s longstanding minor league affiliate based in Mississauga, Ontario.

While hiring a professional coach might seem like something that happens behind the general public’s back, just about anyone can apply, as the posting is available to access on LinkedIn, Indeed, or many other job search services.

“The Raptors 905 is searching for an experienced, energetic, and passionate individual to be part of our coaching team. In this role, you will provide support and assistance to the Raptors 905 coaching team, as well as assisting with team practices and player development sessions. You will provide valuable insights into players’ development and team/player scouting, helping the Raptors 905 succeed on and off the court,” the job description reads.

The LinkedIn job has already received over 100 applicants in just a few days.

But just because you think you can waltz into being a professional coach without any relevant experience… well, it might be time to think again.

“Minimum one year of coaching and or playing experience in the G-League, NCAA basketball, or similar international experience is required,” the post reads.

Raptors 905 kicks off their 2024-25 campaign on November 9, when they take on the Delaware Blue Coats on the road.